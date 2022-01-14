Washington wins at North Knox Jan 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hatchets win fourth straight Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Washington stretched their winning streak to a season-high four straight with a 51-34 win at North Knox. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Sports DePauw Hands Rose Their First Loss of the Year Nov 28, 2021 Archive ISU Athletics has new home on radio with DLC Media Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Linton and Bloomfield ready for round two Jan 13, 2022 Archive ISU football ready to prove doubters wrong Updated Nov 22, 2021 Archive South Vermillion football ready to take next step Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Northview girls beat THS to win fifth straight Updated Nov 29, 2021 Recommended for you