Washington upsets Heritage Hills

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, south central Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Morgan. In south central
Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana, Daviess,
Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay,
Owen and Vigo.
* WHEN...Until 700 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1048 PM EST, Flooding is already occurring in the warned
area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bloomington, Terre Haute, Vincennes, Bedford, Martinsville,
Washington, Mooresville, Brazil, Linton, Sullivan,
Bloomfield, Spencer, Shoals, Ellettsville, Mitchell,
Bicknell, Loogootee, West Terre Haute, Jasonville and
Brooklyn.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&