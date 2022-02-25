Washington falls at Evansville Memorial

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...
Wabash River.
.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton. Moderate flooding is possible on the East Fork White
River at Seymour.
Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March. The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.
Dry weather as well as daily high temperatures above freezing over
much of the upcoming week will allow flood waters to continue to
recede.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued Saturday morning by around 1130
AM CST /1230 PM EST/.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 07...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.
* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees. Some county roads are impassable. High
water isolates a few rural residents. Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma. Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Friday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday, March 7 and continue falling to 13.6 feet Monday,
March 7.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
