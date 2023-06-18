 Skip to main content
Wabash Valley Coaches Association All-Star week gets underway at Rose-Hulman

  Updated
  • 0
Players gather during first practice for Wabash Valley Coaches Association All-Star week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Coaches throughout the Wabash Valley selected players to participate as all-stars in the event. Close to 90 graduating high school seniors met Sunday morning at Rose-Hulman for the first practice of the week. This week gives local talent the opportunity to be on the same field at the same time as some of the best the Wabash Valley has to offer. 

