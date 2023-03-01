Vincennes Lincoln Holds on Late to Advance to Their Sectional Semifinals

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river
in Indiana...Illinois...
Wabash River.
...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river in Indiana...
Wabash River.
.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and
near future rainfall. Rainfall this coming Thursday night through
early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25
inches across central and southern Indiana.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 09...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 9.
* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall to 17.2 feet early Friday afternoon. It
will rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to 21.1
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 9.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday, March 10.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.
* IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, All of the area on the west side of the
Wabash River is flooded from Sugar Creek to U.S. 40 and I-70.
South Lake becomes part of the wetland project.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was
17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
