Underdog Parke Heritage ready to embrace semi-state moment

The Parke Heritage boys basketball team is one of the biggest cinderella stories in this years Indiana state tourney. With just three seniors on the roster and a majority of their playing time going to underclassmen this was suppose to be a rebuilding year for the Wolves with a bright future. This group thought otherwise winning sectionals and regionals.
Parke Heritage now heads to semi-state underdogs this Saturday at the 2A Southport semi-state. Parke Heritage faces number one Linton, who beat them by 42 back in December.