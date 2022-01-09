Two local teams preparing for the Greene County Invitational Championship Game

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Due to the weather on Saturday, the big championship game of the Greene County Invitational was postponed. Now Linton and Shakamak are both looking to be crowned tournament champs Monday night.
The Linton miners came off of a big win over Pike Central on Friday. Miners star, Joey Hart led the team in points that night with 26.
The Shakamak Lakers earned their spot with a victory over North Central later that night. Coy Gilbert bringing home 23 points for the Lakers.
The teams will tip-off Monday night for the Championship game at 7:30 PM.
Right before that North Central will play for third place against Pike Central at 6:00 PM.