Tom Brady announces he will return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The East Fork White River has crested. The
crest of the White River is near Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash
River is approaching Mount Carmel. Flooding will gradually end this
week, with the last of the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tom Brady announces he will return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season

  • 0
Tom Brady announces he will return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass on January 16 in Tampa, Florida. Tom Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, the seven-time Super Bowl winner announced March 13.

 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tom Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, the seven-time Super Bowl winner announced Sunday.

Brady confirmed that he would be returning from a short lived retirement on Twitter.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady tweeted. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

The announcement comes one day after Brady was seen visiting members of the Glazer family at a Manchester United match.

In February, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Brady had just finished his 22nd season in the league -- and second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season. We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today's announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days," Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run," Licht added.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said Brady "loves to play football as much as anyone I have ever been around."

"He is still playing at a championship level and was as productive as anyone in the league last season. We are ecstatic that he decided to continue playing and working toward winning another championship," Arians said in a statement.

During his 22-year career, Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles -- six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263), regular season wins (243), playoff wins (35) and Super Bowl MVPs (five). He has also played in and won more regular-season games in his career than any other quarterback.

Selected 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft by the Patriots, Brady played 20 seasons in Foxborough before leaving New England as a free agent after the 2020 season and signed with the Bucs where he led the team to a Super Bowl win in his first season there.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

