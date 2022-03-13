Tom Brady announces he will return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Montezuma. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Vincennes. Wabash River at Mount Carmel. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The East Fork White River has crested. The crest of the White River is near Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash River is approaching Mount Carmel. Flooding will gradually end this week, with the last of the flooding forecast to end Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.0 feet Thursday, March 24. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&