The Knights Get the Upper Hand in a Shootout Against the Braves

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...
White River, Wildcat Creek.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Wabash River.
.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and frozen ground
has led to widespread flooding across central and southern Indiana
on many area waterways. Rainfall from Wednesday night through
Thursday amounted to 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Flooding along the main
stem rivers will continue through the final week of February.
Upcoming precipitation during the week may prolong flooding, and
even cause flooding on smaller waterways to recur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
The next statement should be issued Sunday morning by around 730 AM
CST /830 AM EST/.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Monday, February 28.
* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees. Some county roads are impassable. High
water isolates a few rural residents. Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma. Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 23.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Saturday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will be nearly steady around 23 feet,
then begin falling overnight February 22. It will fall below
flood stage Monday, February 28 to 13.1 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
