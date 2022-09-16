The Cup Remains Uptown Sep 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Patriots win a thriller over their rival Braves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terre Haute North beats Terre Haute South 1-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Northview Takes Down WIC Foe Indian Creek Updated Jan 21, 2022 Sports South Vermillion Claims County Bragging Rights Updated Sep 9, 2022 Sports Washington girls between Evansville Mater Dei in battle between two ranked teams Dec 2, 2021 Sports Tyreke Key Commits to the University of Tennessee Updated Apr 23, 2022 Sports TH South Wins Season Opener Nov 24, 2021 Sports Hanna Burkhart named Second Team All-State Jun 14, 2022 Recommended for you