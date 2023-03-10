The Chicago Bears Receive Four Draft Picks and DJ Moore for This Year's Top Overall Pick

The Bears and Panthers agree to a trade for the 2023 1st overall pick.
Carolina moves into the top spot of this year's draft to address their QB needs with new Head Coach Frank Reich.
Chicago moves from first to ninth overall in this year's draft, as well as receiving the 61st overall pick this year. They have a first round pick for 2024 and a second round pick for 2025.
The Bears also receive star wideout DJ Moore in the deal to give Justin Fields a true number one wideout for the first time in Chicago.
Video Courtesy: Fox