TH South softball picks up first win of the season

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.
Wabash River from Covington to above Vincennes and at Mount Carmel.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...
Wabash River at Montezuma.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River at Vincennes.
.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.
A secondary crest on the Wabash is near Terre Haute late Tuesday
morning. The White River has crest, but a secondary crest is
forecast for the weekend.
Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday evening may prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White and reintroduce
minor flooding at a couple locations on the lower White and East
Fork White. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor
forecast updates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday /9:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday /9:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...All of central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are expected outside of
thunderstorms, and highest of these winds are expected in the
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
