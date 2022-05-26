TH South girls tennis ready for semi-state matchup with state ranked Zionsville

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following counties, Fountain, Parke, Vermillion and Vigo. * WHEN...Until 230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 835 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Terre Haute, Clinton, Rockville, Veedersburg, Newport, West Terre Haute, Fairview Park, Prairieton, Prairie Creek, Cayuga, Montezuma, Rosedale, Dana, Hillsboro, Kingman, Universal, Mecca, Bloomingdale, Newtown and Mellott. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&