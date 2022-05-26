TH South girls tennis ready for semi-state matchup with state ranked Zionsville

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Fountain, Parke, Vermillion and Vigo.
* WHEN...Until 230 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 835 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Terre Haute, Clinton, Rockville, Veedersburg, Newport, West
Terre Haute, Fairview Park, Prairieton, Prairie Creek,
Cayuga, Montezuma, Rosedale, Dana, Hillsboro, Kingman,
Universal, Mecca, Bloomingdale, Newtown and Mellott.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
