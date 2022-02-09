TH South boys upset Linton Feb 9, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Braves upset Miners Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Terre Haute South boys basketball team snapped a 12-game losing streak winning 53-50 at 2A, fifth-ranked Linton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Terre Haute North Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Championship Game Updated Dec 29, 2021 Sports Loogootee Protects Homecourt Against Bloomfield Jan 23, 2022 Sports Braves Losing Streak Extends to Four Dec 22, 2021 Sports West Vigo Beats North Vermillion in the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Sports North Picks Up Their 16th Win of the Year Updated Jan 23, 2022 Sports Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Advances to the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic Semifinals Dec 28, 2021 Recommended for you