TH South baseball gets back in win column May 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Braves get home win Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terre Haute South baseball beat Linton 4-1. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak for the Braves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports South Vermillion softball stays unbeaten Updated Apr 19, 2022 Sports Barr-Reeve clinches share of Blue Chip Conference title Updated Feb 19, 2022 Sports TH South baseball sweeps Northview Apr 15, 2022 Sports North Daviess Comes Back Late to Beat Hammond Central Updated Dec 17, 2021 Sports Evansville Memorial Hands Terre Haute South Their First Loss Dec 4, 2021 Sports North Knox wins first sectional title since 2018 Feb 8, 2022 Recommended for you