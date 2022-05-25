TH North softball comes up short in sectional final against Avon May 25, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Patriots fall in sectional final Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Avon broke a tie game in the sixth with a five-run inning to beat Terre Haute North 10-6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports West Vigo Gets Back on Track at South Putnam Updated Dec 17, 2021 Sports Indiana State's Winning Streak Snapped Apr 23, 2022 Sports Josh Pyne named Big Ten Freshman of the Week Apr 27, 2022 Sports The Patriots Reach 20 Wins for the First Time since 2011-12 Feb 19, 2022 Archive South Vermillion-North Vermillion set to renew football rivalry Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Landon Carr has career game in Northview sectional win Mar 2, 2022 Recommended for you