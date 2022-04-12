TH North girls tennis opens season with a win Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Patriots win on road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Terre Haute North girls tennis team opened their season with a 4-1 road win at West Vigo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Shakamak defeats White River Valley Jan 5, 2022 News North Daviess holds pep rally to send boys basketball off to state finals Updated Mar 24, 2022 Sports TH North boys basketball off to hot start Dec 8, 2021 Sports Northview girls beat THS to win fifth straight Updated Nov 29, 2021 Sports Rick's Rallies Feb 14, 2022 Sports Barr-Reeve cruises into sectional final Updated Mar 4, 2022 Recommended for you