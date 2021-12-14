TH North girls end Northview's winning streak Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lady Patriots end Lady Knights winning streak Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Terre Haute North girls beat Northview 48-33 to end the Lady Knights nine-game winning streak. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Archive ISU football ready to play first game in nearly two years Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports TH South picks up road win at Robinson Updated Dec 7, 2021 Sports ISU women beat UIC Updated 1 hr ago Sports Evansville North wins at TH South Updated Dec 10, 2021 Archive ISU Athletics has new home on radio with DLC Media Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Randy Kelly leading unbeaten Arrows Updated Dec 9, 2021 Recommended for you