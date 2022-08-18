TH North boys soccer wins big over Northview Aug 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Patriots win big Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Terre Haute North boys soccer team earned their first win of the season Thursday beating Northview 10-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Rex Win a Thriller Over the Pistol Shrimp Jul 11, 2022 Sports Randall Diaz Named to the College Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American Team Jun 8, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North's Offense Leads Them to the Sectional Semifinals May 28, 2022 Sports Jaylen Mullen named Indiana Junior All-Star Apr 6, 2022 Archive Northview and South Vermillion Wrap Up the Friday Night Exhibitions Updated Nov 22, 2021 Archive TH South football ready for tough season opener Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you