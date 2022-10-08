 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures near freezing will result in frost
formation.


* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Terre Haute South's Girls Soccer Season Ends in the Sectional Finals

  • Updated
  • 0

The Braves fall in the Sectional Championship.

Center Grove beats Terre Haute South 4-0. 

Highlights Courtesy: Center Grove Broadcasting

