...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Terre Haute South wrestling beats Edgewood

Braves beat Edgewood

3A, eighth-ranked Terre Haute South wrestling beat Edgewood 61-13.

