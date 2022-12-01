Terre Haute South wrestling beats Edgewood

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&