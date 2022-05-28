Terre Haute South Tennis Falls at Semi-State May 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Braves fall to state ranked Zionsville at Center Grove. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Zionsville beats Terre Haute South 4-1. South's Sara Rowe advances in the individual State Tournament with her win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Carr fires no-hitter in Northview win Apr 12, 2022 Sports Avon Squeaks Past Terre Haute South Dec 11, 2021 Sports Mike Caton named Sullivan football head coach May 19, 2022 Sports ISU Men's basketball wins first MVC game of the season Jan 3, 2022 Sports Freshman Harper helps Parke Heritage advance to sectional final Updated Mar 4, 2022 Sports Riverton Parke falls to Covington Jan 8, 2022 Recommended for you