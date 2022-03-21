...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...
Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.
.Rainfall totals near an inch from this past Friday through Saturday
have led to lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette and
Montezuma in western Indiana.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.4 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Terre Haute South opens season with big win over Cathedral