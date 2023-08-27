Terre Haute South Loses in Dramatic Fashion on the Road Aug 27, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Braves lose to the Highlanders on a trick Hail Mary with no time left in the game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd Central beats Terre Haute South 34-33. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Robinson Claims Third Place in the LIC With an OT Thriller Over Marshall Updated Jan 28, 2022 Sports Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Sprint Football has a Historic First Season Updated Nov 6, 2022 Sports Northview volleyball wins at Terre Haute South Updated Sep 29, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North Girls vs. North High School Updated Dec 18, 2021 Sports South Putnam Takes Care of Business on the Road Updated Sep 23, 2022 Sports Drew Cook Scores 1,000 Career Point in a Northview Win Updated Dec 16, 2022 Recommended for you