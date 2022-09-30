Terre Haute South Falls on the Road Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email THS falls on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brebeuf beats Terre Haute South 27-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Joey Hart named Indiana Junior All-Star Apr 6, 2022 Sports Casey-Westfield beats Marshall Jan 14, 2022 Sports 12-year-old Robinson Little League wins first section 1 title since 2004 Updated Jul 18, 2022 Sports Mike Caton named Sullivan football head coach May 19, 2022 Sports Barr-Reeve girls golf team looking to continue historic run Sep 21, 2022 Sports Randy Kelley game-winner gives Sullivan thrilling win at Bloomfield Feb 15, 2022 Recommended for you