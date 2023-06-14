Terre Haute Rex make it Three in a Row Jun 14, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Terre Haute beats Normal in walk-off fashion to win their third straight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terre Haute Rex beat the Normal Cornbelters 7-6 in a walk-off win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Northview's Season Comes to an End at Home Updated Oct 22, 2022 Sports Vincennes Lincoln boys rally to beat Gibson Southern Feb 16, 2023 Sports Haley Sakbun to continue swimming career at Ball State Feb 9, 2022 Sports Linton Extends Their Winnings Streak Against Sullivan Updated Sep 9, 2022 Sports Sullivan Tennis's Season Comes to an End Updated Jun 2, 2023 Archive ISU starting QB should be named next week Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you