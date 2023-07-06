Terre Haute Rex fall at home Jul 6, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rex fall at home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thrillville beat Terre Haute Rex 6-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Parke Heritage girls keep win streak alive at North Central Jan 26, 2023 Sports Craig Porter Enters the Transfer Portal Apr 22, 2022 Sports Rick's Rallies Feb 14, 2022 Sports Zoe Stewart sets career scoring record in THN win over THS Feb 1, 2022 Sports Terre Haute North Advances to the Winners Bracket of the Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 26, 2022 Sports Clutch Free Throws Push South Vermillion Ahead of Shakamak Updated Jan 29, 2022 Recommended for you