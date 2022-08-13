Terre Haute North Tennis Captures a Big Win Over Covington Aug 13, 2022 Aug 13, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Patriots take down the Trojans in a close contest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terre Haute North beats Covington at home in a nail biter 3-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Northview Takes Down WIC Foe Indian Creek Updated Jan 21, 2022 Sports Northview softball wins big in sectional opener Updated May 23, 2022 Sports Lady Clovers Advance to the Fifth Place Game in the Northview Holiday Classic Dec 22, 2021 Sports Landon Carr has career game in Northview sectional win Mar 2, 2022 Sports Carr fires no-hitter in Northview win Apr 12, 2022 Archive North Vermillion Ready for Bounce Back Season Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you