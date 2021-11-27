Terre Haute North Takes Care of Evansville Central at the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Nov 27, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Patriots take the lead in the 1st quarter and never give it back. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terre Haute North beats Evansville Central 60-50. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTHI Archive Robinson football looking to build off solid spring Updated Nov 22, 2021 Archive South Vermillion football ready to take next step Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Terre Haute South Wins a Thriller Over Barr-Reeve at the Gobbler Shootout Nov 27, 2021 Archive ISU Football excited to open preseason camp Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports DePauw Hands Rose Their First Loss of the Year 2 hrs ago Sports Lady Miners Win a Tight One Nov 24, 2021 Recommended for you