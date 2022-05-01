 Skip to main content
Terre Haute North Softball falls to Avon in doubleheader

GAME ONE FINAL SCORE: AVON - 18 AND TERRE HAUTE NORTH - 8

GAME TWO FINAL SCORE: AVON - 13 AND TERRE HAUTE NORTH - 0

