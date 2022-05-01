Terre Haute North Softball falls to Avon in doubleheader By Hannah Follman Hannah Follman Multimedia Journalist/Producer Author twitter Author email May 1, 2022 May 1, 2022 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GAME ONE FINAL SCORE: AVON - 18 AND TERRE HAUTE NORTH - 8GAME TWO FINAL SCORE: AVON - 13 AND TERRE HAUTE NORTH - 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hannah Follman Multimedia Journalist/Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Hannah Follman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Sports North Daviess Claims Fifth Place at The Bobcat of Daviess County Classic Updated Dec 30, 2021 Sports Bloomington North Comes Back to Beat Terre Haute North Updated Feb 11, 2022 Sports Sullivan Claims Third Place at The Wabash Valley Classic Updated Dec 31, 2021 Sports Cooper Neese named All-MVC Third Team Mar 1, 2022 Sports Shakamak wins eighth straight Updated Feb 25, 2022 Sports West Vigo Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Quarterfinals Updated Dec 27, 2021 Recommended for you