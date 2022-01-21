Terre Haute North Rolls Clay City Jan 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Patriots improve to 15-1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terre Haute North beats Clay City 62-26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Edgewood Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Semifinals Updated Dec 28, 2021 Top-stories Houston Astros come back to keep World Series alive after beating Atlanta Braves in Game 5 Nov 1, 2021 Sports South Knox Makes Quick Work of Washington Catholic Updated Dec 17, 2021 Archive TH South football ready for tough season opener Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Lady Viks Advance to the Winner's Bracket of the Northview Holiday Classic Dec 22, 2021 Sports TH North rallies to beat Plainfield to stay unbeaten on season Dec 21, 2021 Recommended for you