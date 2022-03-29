Terre Haute North Rally's to Overcome Riverton Parke

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river at the following location in Indiana...
White River at Petersburg.
...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following rivers
and locations in Indiana...Illinois...
White River at Hazleton.
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.
.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected
to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to
Monday afternoon. Flooding on the White River is not expected to
impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming
precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late tonight
to 11.8 feet and then begin rising Thursday morning. It will
then rise above flood stage Friday morning to 15.2 feet
Saturday morning. It will fall below flood stage again early
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...All of central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
