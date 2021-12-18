Terre Haute North Girls vs. North High School By: Blake Dollier Blake Dollier Multimedia Journalist Author twitter Author email Dec 18, 2021 Dec 18, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terre Haute North vs. North High School Terre Haute North girls lost to North High School 56-41. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blake Dollier Multimedia Journalist Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Dollier Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WTHI Archive ISU starting QB should be named next week Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports West Vigo Girls vs. Brown County Updated 2 hrs ago Sports Riverton Parke Wins a Thriller Over North Vermillion Dec 4, 2021 Sports West Vigo Gets Their First WIC Win Dec 3, 2021 Archive Northview and South Vermillion Wrap Up the Friday Night Exhibitions Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Sycamores Cam Henry shining at D1 level Dec 7, 2021 Recommended for you