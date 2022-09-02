Terre Haute North Falls on the Road in Bloomington Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Patriots fall on the road Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bloomington South beats Terre Haute North 55-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Terre Haute North Wins the Crown Trophy for the Second Straight Year Jan 14, 2022 Sports Barr-Reeve rallies to beat Loogootee Jan 14, 2022 Sports Tecumseh Ruins North Daviess Season Opener Updated Aug 19, 2022 Sports Clay City wins at Riverton Parke Updated Feb 25, 2022 Sports South Vermillion Takes Down West Vigo for the First Time Since 2014 Updated Aug 19, 2022 Sports North Daviess-Linton set for showdown Friday between two ranked teams Jan 18, 2022 Recommended for you