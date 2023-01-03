Terre Haute North Extends Their Winning Streak Jan 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Patriots take care of business on the road against the Wildcats. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terre Haute North beats South Vermillion 57-37. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports TH North holds on to beat Mooresville Nov 24, 2021 Sports Lane Gilbert chasing wrestling state title Jan 24, 2022 Sports Saint Mary-of-the-Woods ready for Sprint Football home opener Sep 21, 2022 Sports North Daviess Claims Their First Sectional Championship Since 2016 Updated Mar 6, 2022 Sports North Terre Haute Little League ready for 12U State Tourney Jul 21, 2022 Sports Shakamak Stuns Terre Haute South in the Wabash Valley Classic Consolation Round Updated Dec 28, 2021 Recommended for you