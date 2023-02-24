Terre Haute North Ends Their Regular Season with a Win

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Terre Haute. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to a crest of 18.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&