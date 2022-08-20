Terre Haute North Comes Up Short in a Close Contest with Perry Meridian Aug 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Patriots fell to the Falcons in the opening round of the Plainfield Volleyball Invitational Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Perry Meridian beats Terre Haute North 2-0 in pool play of the Plainfield Volleyball Invitational. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports West Vigo baseball wins WIC Championship Updated May 17, 2022 Sports Patrick Rady Steps Down as Cloverdale Head Coach Jun 20, 2022 Sports Lafayette Jeff beats TH North in battle of 4A ranked teams Updated Feb 25, 2022 Sports Shakamak baseball ready for another deep state tourney run Jun 2, 2022 Sports TH North boys move to 5-0, best start since 2004 Dec 14, 2021 Sports Rick's Rallies Jan 17, 2022 Recommended for you