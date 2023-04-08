Terre Haute North Can't Find Their Footing at the Braves Bash Apr 8, 2023 Apr 8, 2023 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lady Patriots couldn't put up enough runs against the Royals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hamilton Southeastern beats Terre Haute North 6-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Shakamak season comes to an end Feb 28, 2023 Sports Northview Takes Down WIC Foe Indian Creek Updated Jan 21, 2022 Sports TH South softball picks up first win of the season Apr 4, 2023 Sports Parke Heritage wins seventh straight Banks of Wabash game Updated Dec 3, 2022 Sports Northview falls at home to Bloomington South Updated Feb 25, 2022 Sports Linton football enters season ranked in 2A Aug 15, 2022 Recommended for you