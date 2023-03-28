Terre Haute North Baseball Opens 2023 Season with a Win

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...
Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.
.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.
The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.
Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood. North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood. Flooding closes more county
roads. Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM CDT Tuesday /10:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM CDT Tuesday /10:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ was 20.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet Friday,
April 07.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood. Water begins to
back up local tributaries. River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet
Wednesday, April 05.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.9 feet
Friday, April 7.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
