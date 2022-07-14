Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tourney Crowns the Winner of the 2022 Girl's Division

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The final round of the Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tournament wrapped up on Thursday, and two new high school champions were crowned over at Rea Park.
In the Girl's 15-17 Age Group, Terre Haute South Junior, Rylee Roscoe, is this year's champion. She says it means a lot to her to finally capture a win at this tournament.
"I was very impressed," she said. "I needed to grind it out and work hard to get a good score, because I really wanted to win. I tried my best and I had a good outcome."
Here are the final results for the Girl's 15-17 Age Group:
- Rylee Roscoe - 165
- Abigail English - 170
- Karsyn Kikta - 170
- Kyia Fox - 171
- Delaney Ferres - 179
- Audrey Jackman - 179