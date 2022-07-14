Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tourney Crowns the Winner of the 2022 Boy's Division

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The final round of the Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tournament wrapped up on Thursday, and two new high school champions were crowned over at Rea Park.
In the Boy's 15-17 Age Group, it all came down to the final strokes to find this year's champion.
Coming into Thursday's final, all eyes were on Nick Winning who was winning his age group by a solid four strokes after day one.
But after a record finish, Connor Bishop ended up on top becoming the 2022 Junior City Golf Champion.
Thursday's 72 score is Bishop's career best. He says a lot of hard work has led up to this moment.
"I know how good I am, I just haven't been able to turn it on in tournaments and I was finally able to do that here," he said. "I was really proud of myself. I just knew I had to go for it. I'm not here to get second."
Here are the final results for the Boys 15-17 Age Group:
- Connor Bishop - 150
- Nick Winning - 153
- Brayden Luce - 162
- Cole Higham - 164
- Peyton Turner - 165
- Kyle Kennedy - 171