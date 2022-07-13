Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tourney - Highlights from Day One

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tournament got underway on Wednesday.
Here are the current standings for the Boys 15-17 Age Group:
- Nick Winning - 74
- Conner Bishop - 78
- Brayden Luce - 81
- Cole Higham - 83
- Kyle Kennedy - 84
- Peyton Turner - 85
Here are the current standings for the Girls 15-17 Age Group:
- Rylee Roscoe - 81
- Delaney Ferres - 86
- Abigail English - 87
- Kyia Fox - 89
- Karsyn Kikta - 91
- Audrey Jackman - 95
The final round will tee off at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.