Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tourney - Highlights from Day One

  • Updated
  • 0
Golf Day one

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tournament got underway on Wednesday.

Here are the current standings for the Boys 15-17 Age Group:

  • Nick Winning - 74
  • Conner Bishop - 78
  • Brayden Luce - 81
  • Cole Higham - 83
  • Kyle Kennedy - 84
  • Peyton Turner - 85

Here are the current standings for the Girls 15-17 Age Group:

  • Rylee Roscoe - 81
  • Delaney Ferres - 86
  • Abigail English - 87
  • Kyia Fox - 89
  • Karsyn Kikta - 91
  • Audrey Jackman - 95

The final round will tee off at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

