Sycamores Drop a Tough One to Open Their Series with the Panthers Apr 7, 2023 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Panthers open their weekend series against the Sycamores with a win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northern Iowa beats Indiana State 8-3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports North Knox wins semi-state semifinal over Eastern Hancock Feb 18, 2023 Sports Clay City Softball's Season Comes to an End at Semi-State Jun 4, 2022 Sports TH South baseball gets back in win column May 2, 2022 Sports South Vermillion softball pounds RP May 11, 2022 Sports Indiana State Men's Basketball Drops Their Fourth Straight Ballgame Jan 22, 2023 Sports TH South junior Lilly Merk has established herself as one of the top volleyball hitters in state Sep 14, 2022 Recommended for you