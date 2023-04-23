 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Sycamores Comeback Comes Up Short at Home

  • Updated
  • 0

The Racers take the weekend series from the Sycamores.

Murray State beats Indiana State 4-3. 

Video Courtesy: ESPN+

