Sycamore Trenton Gibson playing for his late brother

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after
midnight tonight to 18.2 feet Wednesday evening. It will then
fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon to 17.8 feet
Thursday evening. It will rise above flood stage again Friday
morning to 18.1 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below
flood stage again early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Monday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 17.5
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sycamore Trenton Gibson playing for his late brother

  • 0

Sycamore honoring his brother this season

Graduate transfer Trenton Gibson joined the Indiana State men's basketball team with a heavy heart. February 15th, 2022 his half brother Nicholas Manyo passed away from the effects of Covid. Months later Gibson, without one of his biggest supporters came to Terre Haute to be a Sycamore. 

The point guard has been key in the Sycamore turnaround this season and fifth place finish in the MVC. One of Gibson's best games of the season took place just a couple of weeks ago on the one year anniversary of the passing of his brother. On February 15th, 2023 ISU played at the University of Illinois Chicago. Gibson had 14 points and six rebounds that day. He said he knew his brother was with him that night. 

