Sycamore Trenton Gibson playing for his late brother

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of river park at Clinton begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 18.2 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon to 17.8 feet Thursday evening. It will rise above flood stage again Friday morning to 18.1 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage again early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&