Sycamore Trenton Gibson playing for his late brother

Graduate transfer Trenton Gibson joined the Indiana State men's basketball team with a heavy heart. February 15th, 2022 his half brother Nicholas Manyo passed away from the effects of Covid. Months later Gibson, without one of his biggest supporters came to Terre Haute to be a Sycamore.
The point guard has been key in the Sycamore turnaround this season and fifth place finish in the MVC. One of Gibson's best games of the season took place just a couple of weeks ago on the one year anniversary of the passing of his brother. On February 15th, 2023 ISU played at the University of Illinois Chicago. Gibson had 14 points and six rebounds that day. He said he knew his brother was with him that night.