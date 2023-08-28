Sycamore men's basketball has big names on non-conference schedule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Head Coach Josh Schertz and the Indiana State men's basketball program announced the 2023-24 nonconference schedule on Monday morning. The 11-game slate will feature four games inside the Hulman Center, while road trips to Alabama and Michigan State highlight the road portion that also includes the Ball Dawgs Classic in Las Vegas and the Indy Classic against Ball State.
Overall, the nonconference schedule features home games against St. Mary of the Woods, IUPUI, Southern Indiana, and Tennessee State. The road portion includes the aforementioned contests, as well as an early December trip to Northern Illinois.
ISU opens the competition slate against local opponent St. Mary of the Woods on Monday, November 6, as the Sycamores open the regular season at home inside Hulman Center.
The Sycamores make their first road trip of the 2023-24 season down to Tuscaloosa, Ala. as Indiana State heads to take on the Crimson Tide for the first time in program history. Alabama is coming off one of the best seasons in program history as the Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.
Indiana State returns for their second home game of 2023-24 with a November 14 contest against IUPUI at Hulman Center. It marks the first time the programs have met since the 2015 season and ninth overall.
The Sycamores head to Las Vegas, Nev. for Thanksgiving as ISU is set to join five other teams for the Ball Dawgs Classic at The Dollar Loan Center. Indiana State will take on Rice (Nov. 21), Pepperdine (Nov. 22), and Toledo (Nov. 24) over the four-day event held in the home of the NBA G League Ignite.
ISU remains on the road to open the final month of 2023 as the Sycamores make the return trip to Northern Illinois on December 5th. The trip closes out the home-and-home series between the two programs started when the Huskies visited Hulman Center on December 22.
The Sycamores welcome Southern Indiana to Hulman Center on December 9 as ISU enters year two of the four-year contract with the Screaming Eagles.
Indiana State heads to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 16 for the second annual Indy Classic as the Sycamores take on Ball State. ISU and the Cardinals have an extensive history against each other dating back to the inaugural matchup in 1919. The Sycamores lead the all-time series, 73-63, after their most recent win over Ball State in Terre Haute last November.
ISU's final nonconference home game is set for December 19 as the Sycamores welcome Tennessee State to Hulman Center. The contest will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the programs and first since 2019.
The Sycamores' final nonconference game features an opponent of historical significance to Indiana State as ISU makes the first trek to East Lansing, Mich. in program history to take on Michigan State for the first time since the 1979 NCAA Championship Game. Tipoff against the Spartans inside the Breslin Center will be on either December 29 or 30 based on the Big Ten schedule.