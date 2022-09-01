Sycamore football players say win was for their late teammates

Indiana State football opened their season Thursday night with heavy hearts. They took to the field for the first time since the passing of three ISU students, including two football players in Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks who were killed in a car accident on August 21st.
It was a white out at ISU for Caleb and Christian. The team and fans dressed in white to honor them. ISU had decals on their helmets for their late teammates and a moment of silence was held before the game.
After ISU beat North Alabama 17-14 in overtime the Sycamore players said the win was for VanHooser and Eubanks.