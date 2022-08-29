 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR
NORTHWESTERN CLAY, SOUTHERN PARKE AND NORTHEASTERN VIGO COUNTIES...

At 1146 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Terre Haute, Brazil, Seelyville, Knightsville, Rosedale, Harmony,
Staunton, Carbon, Fontanet, Bridgeton, Lena and North Terre Haute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates

Sycamores playing for those that passed away

Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Monday the teams four captains Dante Hendrix, Kris Reid Jr., Jose Vazquez IV and Geoffrey Brown spoke to the media. It marked the first time ISU players have been made available to the media since three ISU students, including two football players were killed in a tragic crash on August 21st.

The captains said nothing has been easy. They have tried to be there for the freshman class, with both the players passing being freshman. The captains said "as a team we have a purpose  who we'll represent".

