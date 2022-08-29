Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates

Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Monday the teams four captains Dante Hendrix, Kris Reid Jr., Jose Vazquez IV and Geoffrey Brown spoke to the media. It marked the first time ISU players have been made available to the media since three ISU students, including two football players were killed in a tragic crash on August 21st.
The captains said nothing has been easy. They have tried to be there for the freshman class, with both the players passing being freshman. The captains said "as a team we have a purpose who we'll represent".