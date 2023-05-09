Sycamore baseball pounds Ball State for seventh straight win May 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sycamores pound Ball State Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Indiana State baseball beat Ball State 11-1. The Sycamores have won seven straight and 21 out of their last 22. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 10 Sports Coaches ready for Gobbler Games Shootout Nov 16, 2022 High School Late bucket from Brown helps Olney beat Lawrenceville in LIC Tourney semifinals Updated Jan 25, 2023 Sports North Daviess Wins Their First Buggy Bowl Since 2011 Jan 22, 2023 Sports Linton-Evansville Bosse football scrimmage Aug 12, 2022 Sports Newton football ready for another playoff run Aug 18, 2022 Sports Bloomfield girls basketball looking to win first regional since 2005 Feb 8, 2023 Recommended for you