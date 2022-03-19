Sullivan's Historic Season Comes to an End at Semi-State Mar 19, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Golden Arrows nearly pull off another miracle comeback, but the Hornets hold them off in overtime. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beech Grove beats Sullivan 62-58 in overtime. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From News 10 Sports Charley McColpin is making history on the mat Feb 17, 2022 Sports Parke Heritage wins 2021 Banks of the Wabash tournament at South Vermillion Updated Dec 5, 2021 Archive North Vermillion Ready for Bounce Back Season Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Barr-Reeve tops Bloomington South in battle between ranked teams Dec 7, 2021 Sports Sullivan Advances to the Wabash Valley Classic Quarterfinals Updated Dec 27, 2021 Sports Colin Frank to miss the rest of the season Feb 22, 2022 Recommended for you